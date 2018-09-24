HEALTH & FITNESS

Go one-on-one with a personal trainer at Clinton Hill's new 1.2.1 Fitness

Photo: 1.2.1 Fitness/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new personal training gym has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 42B Washington Ave. in Clinton Hill, the newcomer is called 1.2.1 Fitness and is the project of owner Jaqueline Joaquin.

The studio specializes in one-on-one personal fitness training and small group fitness training classes. It offers a free fitness assessment before designing a personal training program tailored to its users.

The small group classes focus on high-intensity interval training and yoga. (You can check out the full class schedule and sign up for classes at the studio's website.)

The gym has just one review on Yelp so far, giving it five stars.

"Great trainers and facility, with affordable packages," Yelper Kelcey F. wrote. "It's really nice to have this option in the neighborhood, as the big box gyms are always crowded and don't provide the same level of quality and support offered by Jaqueline's team."

1.2.1 Fitness is now open at 42B Washington Ave., so stop by for a free fitness assessment if you're thinking about taking on a personal trainer.
