Governor Cuomo announces 2 more vaping-related deaths in New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced two more deaths in New York due to vaping-related illness.

On Friday, the State Department of Health confirmed the deaths of two women due to vaping-associated illness, bringing the total number of deaths in New York to four.

The deaths include a woman in her 20s from New York City and a woman in her 50s from Ontario County.

"These deaths are tragic - and they are also preventable," Cuomo said. "We know smoking and nicotine are dangerous, and it's becoming tragically clearer by the day that vaping is too."

The governor went on to say that the state is using every tool at its disposal until the illnesses and deaths stop.

"In the meantime our message on vaping remains unchanged: if you don't know what you're smoking, don't smoke it," Cuomo said.

The DOH determined the causes of death based on extensive review.

