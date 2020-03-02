Health & Fitness

Gov. Murphy to address coronavirus preparations in New Jersey

EWING, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy will be holding a press conference on the preparations for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in New Jersey.

The news conference is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Monday.

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus in New Jersey. One suspected case was found to be negative.

This comes after two coronavirus deaths were reported in Washington state over the weekend. One was a man in his 50s, while the other was a man in his 70s.

Officials said both had underlying health conditions.

Infections have been discovered in California, Illinois, Rhode Island and New York.

