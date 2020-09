Coronavirus Live Updates: Indoor pools in NYC can reopen September 30

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that indoor pools in New York City would reopen at the end of the month with capacity restrictions.Indoor pools will be allowed to reopen on September 30, subject to strict occupancy limits at 33% of capacity. Standard Department of Health and Mental Hygiene inspections will continue to promote compliance with all New York State regulations, and New Yorkers who see crowding or other unsafe conditions in indoor swimming pools are urged to report to 311."As New York City continues its gradual reopening and economic recovery, we're proud to announce we are ready to reopen indoor pools," de Blasio said. "Swimming pools are a community anchor, an exercise center, and an oasis in their neighborhoods, both literally and figuratively. New Yorkers have worked hard to fight back COVID-19. As transmission rates remain low, we're proud to offer more ways to slowly return to business as usual."The number of deaths reported to New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner more than doubled in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation's largest city, according to a new report from the mayor's office. "COVID-19 tragically represents the largest mass fatality incident in modern NYC history," the report said. There were 65,712 deaths reported to OCME in 2020, compared to 30,964 a year earlier.As an example of what local municipalities are facing all around the country absent any action by Congress, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone will warn Friday of police funding cuts of as much as $20 million as part of "catastrophic budget cuts" to deal with the fiscal crisis caused by coronavirus. The cuts could include canceling two police recruitment classes for 200 police officers to save $9 million, suspending the class for 40 deputy sheriffs to save another $1.5 million, freezing police promotions to save another $1 million. His potential cuts would also take $5 million in the county aid to the five East End police departments.Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have topped 30 million worldwide , according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections climbed past 30 million on Thursday, with more than half of them from just three countries: the U.S., India and Brazil, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins researchers. The number increased by 10 million in just over a month; global cases passed 20 million on August 12.New York City is delaying the start of in-person learning for most students mainly because of a staffing shortage. They're now hiring 4,500 new teachers, but the principals union says they need 10,000 additional teachers . And that is not the only issue. Exclusive video taken by a teacher at Benjamin Cardozo High School in Queens shows mice and cockroaches inside the Bayside school. Teachers there say windows won't open enough to provide necessary ventilation.Clorox wipes are still in short supply due to increased demand as Americans continue to clean off frequently used surfaces to combat the spread of coronavirus, but another household cleaner has been added to the list of effective products . Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) "for kill claims against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard non-porous surfaces," the Clorox Company announced in a press release about its cleaning product.The city is providing an update on the number of masks handed out to MTA riders. The agency announced that 180,000 free masks were distributed to subway and bus passengers just since Monday. That was the day when a $50 fine was implemented for failure to wear a face-covering on pubic transit. MTA officials reiterate that the objective of the fine is not to collect money, but rather to encourage mask usage. Free masks are available at all station booths and from MTA staff and police officers as well as bus dispensers throughout the city.A good way to pass the time in quarantine is to get a furry friend, and dogs and cats are in high demand and that is giving rise to scam artists. Pet scams are not new, but the pandemic is giving them a new life. According to the Better Business Bureau, its scam tracker received 2,166 reports of pet scams in the past few months, an increase from 700 for the same period last year and more than triple the number reported last year. BBB says overall, pet scams make up 24% of reported online scams, with an average dollar amount lost at $700.Connecticut will soon enact a new mask mandate that extends mask requirements for children 3 and up. The new mandate goes into effect Monday and requires children 3 years and older to wear masks while in child care programs. first-of-its-kind New York City boutique that sells COVID-related safety products for homes and businesses is now open in Herald Square. CV-19 Essential sells everything from cell phone sanitizers and portable air purifiers to plexiglass dividers and UV lights, and the public is encouraged to check out the store's Safe Zone Interactive Experience Center where they can try out the gadgets.The Department of Education has released a full list of the 56 schools across New York City where there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19.