HEALTH & FITNESS

Great health and wellness events in New York City this week

Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From a dance fitness class to a Buti yoga experience, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Dance Your Pounds Off





This dance fitness class will be taught by celebrity fitness instructor Dwight Holt Jr. Holt Jr. has appeared on "The Real," TMZ, in "People" magazine and has worked with Mo'Nique.

When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 8-9 p.m.
Where: The Figure Studio, 11149 Lefferts Blvd., Queens
Price: $25 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sunday Morning IronStrength Workout



Photo: Ruben R./Yelp

This Sunday morning high-intensity interval training session is organized by Dr. Jordan Metzl, a sports medicine physician at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City and Stamford, CT who has copyrighted his HIIT method under the name IronStrength.

The workout is suitable for athletes of all ages and skill levels. It will consist of hills and strength training, and participants can win IronStrength gear along the way.

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Delacorte Theater, 81 Central Park West
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Buti Yoga by F.I.T. 4 All (free class at Athleta)





This monthly Buti Yoga class is 45 minutes of both "energizing" and "mindful" yoga movements inspired by ancient yoga techniques and dance. Following the class will be a sound meditation and a discussion of mental health struggles and stigma. The event is free, with a suggested donation of $10.

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 10-11 a.m.
Where: Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineNew York City
HEALTH & FITNESS
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Pioneering face lift technique helps women approaching midlife
Kids escape from day care, found on highway
24 Amazon workers hospitalized by bear repellent fumes in NJ
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police find gun in Brooklyn high school student's backpack
FDNY chief relieved of duties amid investigation
William Barr leading candidate for AG in Trump Cabinet
Woman charged with disturbing grave sites in Connecticut
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Long Island woman accused of abandoning dog, driving away
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck
Show More
Long Island man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
Southwest flight skids off end of runway at California airport
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Officer involved in Garner's death faces hearing
More News