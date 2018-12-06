Great health and wellness events in New York City this week

Dance Your Pounds Off

Sunday Morning IronStrength Workout

Buti Yoga by F.I.T. 4 All (free class at Athleta)

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?From a dance fitness class to a Buti yoga experience, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.---This dance fitness class will be taught by celebrity fitness instructor Dwight Holt Jr. Holt Jr. has appeared on "The Real," TMZ, in "People" magazine and has worked with Mo'Nique.Thursday, Dec. 6, 8-9 p.m.The Figure Studio, 11149 Lefferts Blvd., Queens$25 (General Admission)This Sunday morning high-intensity interval training session is organized by Dr. Jordan Metzl, a sports medicine physician at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City and Stamford, CT who has copyrighted his HIIT method under the name IronStrength.The workout is suitable for athletes of all ages and skill levels. It will consist of hills and strength training, and participants can win IronStrength gear along the way.Sunday, Dec. 9, 9-10 a.m.Delacorte Theater, 81 Central Park WestFreeThis monthly Buti Yoga class is 45 minutes of both "energizing" and "mindful" yoga movements inspired by ancient yoga techniques and dance. Following the class will be a sound meditation and a discussion of mental health struggles and stigma. The event is free, with a suggested donation of $10.Sunday, Dec. 9, 10-11 a.m.Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave.Free