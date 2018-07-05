If you've been thinking about getting one of those fish pedicures, this might make you think twice: a woman's toenails fell off after getting one.If you don't know, the fish pedicure is just like it sounds: you put your feet in a tub of water filled with tiny fish who eat your dead skin.According to an American Medical Association report, a woman had this done, then shed her toenails.She had no history of toenail problems.While it's not clear the flesh-eating fish caused it, experts have warned in the past that fish pedicures may carry a risk of infection.----------