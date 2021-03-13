Coronavirus Update New York City: Group wants stimulus funds to save Jing Fong, beloved Chinatown restaurant

Community leaders are asking for $5 million to save the business.
The longtime owner recently called it quits because of losses incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Jing Fong drew 10,000 customers every week.
"Institutions and landmarks will not be forgotten. It will be rebuilt, it will be better than it was because that is what is needed to recover from COVID," Don Lee, who is part of a group pushing to reopen the restaurant, said.
The group says even without rescue money, there is enough interest from investors to save Jing Fong.
