Health & Fitness

Guides show tourists fear of coronavirus in Chinatown are untrue

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Guides took tourists through Chinatown on Friday in celebration of International Tourist Guide Day.

The tour was designed to show that any fears about the coronavirus in Chinatown are misplaced and untrue.

Fear of the virus has negatively impacted restaurants and businesses in the area.

Tourists are encouraged to continue to dine and shop in Chinatown establishments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschinatownmanhattannew york citychinatowntouristcoronavirustourism
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attempted rape victim of alleged NY library stabber speaks out
Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs
2 Manhattan College students report dorm break-in, sex assault
Ill. family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Tractor-trailer overturns on NYS Thruway in Spring Valley
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Brooklyn, NYPD says
New General Mills cereal costs $13 a box
Show More
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
Family of man rescued from subway tracks says thank you
Trump bashes Oscars Best Picture 'Parasite,' studio claps back
Charges dropped against 'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo
Quaden Bayles: Worldwide outpouring of support for bullied boy
More TOP STORIES News