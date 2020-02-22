CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Guides took tourists through Chinatown on Friday in celebration of International Tourist Guide Day.
The tour was designed to show that any fears about the coronavirus in Chinatown are misplaced and untrue.
Fear of the virus has negatively impacted restaurants and businesses in the area.
Tourists are encouraged to continue to dine and shop in Chinatown establishments.
Guides show tourists fear of coronavirus in Chinatown are untrue
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News