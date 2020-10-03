Reopen NYC: New York City gym takes working out experience outdoors

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6229399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Equinox is taking the luxury gym experience into the wild.The company will open its first outdoor fitness club in New York City starting Saturday.The club called "Equinox Plus in the Wild" is located on 10th Avenue near 30th Street.Gyms have taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, with some people hesitant to workout indoors.Equinox says the new outdoor club will mimic the indoor experience with tented areas for group fitness, cardio and strength floors.