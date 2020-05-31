coronavirus connecticut

Reopen Connecticut: Hair salons, barbershops allowed to reopen Monday

CONNECTICUT -- Barbershops and hair salons in the state will be able to reopen beginning Monday with required coronavirus precautions in place, under an executive order signed by Lamont on Friday.

Under the state requirements, shops and salons can only serve customers by appointment only, waiting areas must be closed, customers and workers must wear face masks, chairs must be at least 6 feet apart and scissors and other tools must be disinfected between customers.

Lamont first said barbershops and hair salons could reopen May 20, but pushed the date back after some shop owners and employees said they wanted more time to prepare. Other owners and workers were frustrated by the postponement.

The governor also increased the limits on social and recreational gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. The previous limit was five people per gathering.

Phase two is tentatively set for June 20, and phase three could follow four weeks after that.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island


RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticutstamfordreopen connecticutcoronavirus connecticutmedicalned lamontcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsocial distancingsmall businessbusinesshospitalhealth carerestaurantrestaurantsvirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
Eyewitness News launches docuseries on how COVID changed NY
CT casinos to reopen Saturday, new limits on churches, gatherings
Reopening Connecticut: Phase 1 underway in 4-phased plan
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No curfew planned in NYC after protests turn violent again
Mayor orders review after NYPD vehicle drives into group of protesters
More than 100 arrested in Brooklyn protests for George Floyd
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
Mother, 2 children found dead in Queens; police investigating
NY deaths drop below 60; key indicators down
Coronavirus cases in NJ continue downward trend
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and pleasant
SpaceX Dragon capsule docks with International Space Station
1,600 arrested in 17 US cities as George Floyd protests continue
Powerful photos show clashes with police, George Floyd protestors
Family members of George Floyd speak out after protests
More TOP STORIES News