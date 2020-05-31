coronavirus connecticut

Reopen Connecticut: Hair salons, barbershops allowed to reopen

CONNECTICUT -- Barbershops and hair salons in Connecticut are open again Monday with required coronavirus precautions in place, under an executive order signed by Governor Ned Lamont on Friday.

Under the state requirements, shops and salons can only serve customers by appointment only, waiting areas must be closed, customers and workers must wear face masks, chairs must be at least 6 feet apart, and scissors and other tools must be disinfected between customers.

Lamont first said barbershops and hair salons could reopen May 20, but he pushed the date back after some shop owners and employees said they wanted more time to prepare.

Other owners and workers were frustrated by the postponement.

Casinos in the state are open as well, as both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods had soft re-openings over the weekend.

They are open to the public Monday with social distancing and other safety measures in place.

The governor also increased the limits on social and recreational gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. The previous limit was five people per gathering.

Phase two is tentatively set for June 20, and phase three could follow four weeks after that.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticutstamfordreopen connecticutcoronavirus connecticutmedicalned lamontcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsocial distancingsmall businessbusinesshospitalhealth carerestaurantrestaurantsvirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
Eyewitness News launches docuseries on how COVID changed NY
CT casinos to reopen Saturday, new limits on churches, gatherings
Reopening Connecticut: Phase 1 underway in 4-phased plan
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC considers curfew after another night of mayhem
Mayor, governor warn of COVID-19 spread with NYC protests
Mayor de Blasio's daughter among 345 protesters arrested
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
Mayor responds to officers who pulled gun, drove into protesters
Trump calls governors 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests
'It took us 93 days to get here, is this smart?' Cuomo asks
Show More
2 NY regions to enter phase two; deaths dip to lowest since start
NYPD believes groups of agitators infiltrating NYC protests
SoHo like a war zone after stores destroyed by looters, riots
Soccer player Sancho punished for Floyd tribute
Search for vandals who spray-painted St. Patrick's Cathedral
More TOP STORIES News