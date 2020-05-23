Coronavirus

Missouri hairstylist with COVID-19 symptoms exposed up to 84 clients, 7 coworkers: Officials

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri hairstylist worked for eight days and served 84 clients while experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, officials said during a news briefing Friday.

The person, who has not been identified, traveled to another "high-intensity" area of Missouri and then worked at Great Clips in Springfield, the state health department director Clay Goddard said.

Officials said along with dozens of clients, the hairstylist interacted with seven coworkers. All of those exposed will be tested for the virus, and all clients were wearing masks during their haircuts.

Goddard said people who may have gone to the Great Clips during that time but have not been contacted by the health department are likely at low risk of exposure.

"This scenario is well within our capacity for staff to contact trace and hopefully contain. But I'm going to be honest with you, we can't have many more of these. We can't make this a regular habit or our capability as a community will be strained and we will have to reevaluate what things look like going forward," Goddard said

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson lifted many of the state's restrictions and its stay-at-home order on May 4. The state has more than 11,844 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with at least 677 deaths.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmissourihair stylingcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Reopening New Jersey: What will reopen and when?
Key metrics keep declining on LI, reopening could begin soon
NJ outdoor gatherings limit changed; indicators fall dramatically
Long Island, Mid-Hudson regions could open next week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC beaches open for holiday weekend, no swimming allowed
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Governor Cuomo signs order allowing gatherings of 10 or less
Police set to identify one of Gilgo Beach murder victims
1 killed, 7 injured in New Jersey house fire
Kitten born with two faces in Oregon
Staten Island officials claim borough has met criteria to open
Show More
AccuWeather: Cool and damp
NYC opens 13 new miles of streets to practice social distancing
Massive fire burns at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf
Man caught in strong current drowns in Queens beach
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News