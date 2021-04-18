COVID-19 vaccine

Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot

By Hope Yen and Jonathan Mattise, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Concern over COVID variants, vaccine hesitancy as cases, hospitalizations rise

NEW YORK -- Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation's largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.

Almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.



EMBED More News Videos

A decision to lift the suspension of administering the Johnson & Johnson suspension might occur on Friday, said White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on ABC's "This Week."



This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID Updates: Michigan cases on rise; more than 35 hospitals at 95% capacity
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume by Friday
Up Close: J&J vaccine pause, Shaun Donovan announces NYC Mayoral run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 females accused of climbing fire escape, burglarizing NYC apartment
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume by Friday
Bus driver calls for help while man attacks MTA bus
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78
3 deaths reported in Austin, Texas active shooting
T-shirt launcher air rifle mounted on top of Hummer confiscated by NYPD
Show More
Vandals target old house of witness who testified in Derek Chauvin's defense
Bodycam video shows cop push 73-year-old woman with dementia to ground
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Retired Ohio sheriff and his tiny K-9 partner die hours apart
Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at police faces federal charge
More TOP STORIES News