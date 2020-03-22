Health & Fitness

Hawaii governor issues 14-day emergency quarantine order for all arrivals to the state

HONOLULU -- Hawaii's governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self quarantine starting Thursday of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus .

The order applies to returning residents as well as visitors. It applies to all arrivals at Hawaii airports from the continental U.S. and international destinations and extends to other private and commercial aircraft.

"With the majority of Hawaii's COVID-19 cases linked to travel, it is critical that we further mitigate the spread of the virus by both residents and visitors who are coming from out-of-state," Gov. David Ige said in a statement. "This plan was developed in collaboration with our county mayors and Hawaii's business, community and visitor industry leaders."

Returning residents must quarantine themselves at home, the governor's office said. Visitors must quarantine themselves in their hotel room or rented lodging.

People under quarantine may only leave their homes for medical emergencies or to seek medical care, the governor's office said. They cannot visit public spaces such as pools, fitness centers or restaurants.

Failure to follow the order is a misdemeanor and punishable by a maximum fine of $5,000, or imprisonment of not more than one year, or both, the governor's office said.

"These actions are extreme, but they will help flatten the curve and lay the groundwork for a quicker recovery. We need everyone to comply with these quarantine orders to help protect Hawaii's residents," Ige said.

The state announced 11 new cases of people with coronavirus, bringing Hawaii's total to 48, according to Hawaii News Now. Three of them are hospitalized.

The U.S. Army announced a soldier with the 25th Infantry Battalion based in Hawaii tested positive for coronavirus, the first case linked to the Army community in the state. Hawaii News Now reported. The soldier is in isolation.
