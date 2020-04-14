Coronavirus

Possible treatment: Head lice drug killed COVID-19 virus in less than 48 hours during lab test

Researchers continue looking at existing medicine for help in the fight against the novel coronavirus, because those drugs already exist and could quickly make a big difference.

The latest lead for researchers is an anti-parasitic drug called ivermectin, which is often used to treat head lice.

According to ABC News, one early study showed ivermectin can kill the virus that causes COVID-19 in 24 to 48 hours.

"Finding a safe, affordable, readily available therapy like ivermectin if it proves effective with rigorous evaluation has the potential to save countless lives," said Dr. Nirav Shah, an infectious disease expert with the NorthShore University HealthSystem.

RELATED: Lupus patients concerned about potential hydroxychloroquine shortages as it's touted as possible coronavirus treatment

The study was only a first step. It only showed that the drug could kill the virus in a laboratory setting (in vitro). It is still entirely too early to know if that will translate into an effective treatment.

"There are numerous examples of drugs with in vitro activity not proving effective in human studies," Shah said. "That being said, given there are no proven therapies against COVID-19 to date and we are in the midst of a pandemic, drugs that show promise in early in vitro or observational studies such as ivermectin should be rigorously evaluated to understand safety and effectiveness."

Ivermectin was developed back in the 1970-80s. It is an anti-parasitic treatment that was first used to treat nematodes in cattle, then to combat river blindness in humans. It's most recently been used as a topical treatment against head lice.

RELATED: University of North Carolina researchers test drug that could be used to treat COVID-19

COVID-19 is not a parasite, but investigators said ivermectin treats it like one--blocking the viral RNA from invading healthy cells. With it unable to enter the cell, the RNA is slowed from replicating, giving the patient's immune system more time to fight it off.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthdrug treatmentcoronaviruslice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
93-year-old woman has beer plea answered
Cuomo says 'the worst is over if we continue to be smart'
Star-studded fundraiser to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
Metropolitan Opera to stream 'At Home Gala'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Star-studded fundraiser to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
Trump, governors at odds over who can reopen the country
Nursing homes hard hit by coronavirus cases
50 NYC education employees dead of coronavirus
AccuWeather: Tranquil Tuesday
Staten Island house fire injures 3
Man crossing Queens street killed in hit and run
Show More
Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro thank hospital workers
Video of man wanted in fatal J train stabbing in Brooklyn
Cuomo says 'the worst is over if we continue to be smart'
New Rutgers saliva test for COVID-19 gets FDA approval
10,000 surgical masks donated to Orange County health care workers
More TOP STORIES News