Coronavirus News: Head nurse says he underestimated COVID-19 at Javits Center

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The head nurse of the 44th Medical Brigade is now speaking out about his time stationed at the Javits Center fighting the pandemic.Colonel Douglas Phillips and his team were deployed to New York about a month ago from Fort Bragg, North Carolina.He says the Javits Center is a fully operational hospital with an ICU, pharmacy, labs, x-ray, and even patient showers.Phillips admits he underestimated the mission."Everybody inside has remained in their personal protective gear the entire time," Col. Phillips said. "The feeling of absolute urgency, dire straits, getting that feeling of getting everybody everything they need at that moment."Phillips says his soldiers have also been deployed into the community to offer relief to hospitals and sick healthcare workers.