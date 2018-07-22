14 North Shore Beaches within Nassau County:

5 South Shore Beaches within Nassau County:

The Nassau County Department of Health is advising beach-goers against bathing Sunday at 19 beaches.The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure following the heavy rainfall.These beaches are known to be affected by stormwater runoff which causes the bacteria levels in the ocean to rise.This result may exceed the New York State's standard for bathing water quality.Listed below are the beaches that are affected.Centre Island Sound - BayvilleCreek Club - LattingtownLattingtown Beach - LattingtownLaurel Hollow Beach - Laurel HollowMorgan Sound - Glen CoveNorth Hempstead Beach Park - Port WashingtonPiping Rock Beach Club - Locust ValleyPryibil Beach - Glen CoveRansom Beach - BayvilleTheodore Roosevelt Beach - Oyster BaySea Cliff Village Beach - Sea CliffSoundside Beach - BayvilleStehli Beach - BayvilleTappen Beach - Glenwood LandingBiltmore Beach Club - MassapequaHewlett Point Beach - East RockawayIsland Park Beach - Island ParkMerrick Estates Civic Association - MerrickPhilip Healey Beach - MassapequaThe advisory will end on Monday, July 23rd at 7:00 a.m. unless there is more heavy rainfall or water samples indicate elevated bacteria levels.For more information, the Nassau County Department of Health can be reached at (516) 227-9700.----------