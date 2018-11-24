PREGNANCY

Health Alert: Caffeine during pregnancy can lead to premature births

EMBED </>More Videos

A new health alert suggests that caffeine during pregnancy can lead to premature babies.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Health researchers are warning expectant mothers to avoid all caffeinated drinks due to a connection to causing premature births.

The new study comes from experts in Ireland who said mothers who consume beverages such as coffee or tea are more likely to have premature babies and experience weight loss as a result.

Though most doctors allow at least one cup of coffee or tea during pregnancy, those guidelines could change due to the new research.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthpregnant womanpregnancyhealthwomen's healthcoffeewarning
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PREGNANCY
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
LI cancer institute opens center for pregnant women
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
Police: Woman faked pregnancy to scam couple out of $7,000
More pregnancy
HEALTH & FITNESS
What do face rollers do for your skin?
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
College student dies after being diagnosed with Adenovirus
Symptoms, prevention and other things to know about E. coli
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mayor: Male shot in wrist at NJ mall on Black Friday
31-year-old father dies in multi-vehicle crash on LIE
70-year-old driver fatally stabbed in Brooklyn
Suspects caught on video ringing doorbell, setting off fireworks
Man arrested after 21-year-old dies following punch at Queens bar
Tenants of NYCHA building say they've been without heat for weeks
US soldier, 2 Afghan troops killed in Afghanistan
Mother, boyfriend arrested in 4-year-old boy's death
Show More
Video: Man rescued from waters off Fire Island
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Man accused of leaving 21 dogs outside in freezing cold
Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters
Police search for missing Brooklyn girl, infant daughter
More News