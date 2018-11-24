NEW YORK (WABC) --Health researchers are warning expectant mothers to avoid all caffeinated drinks due to a connection to causing premature births.
The new study comes from experts in Ireland who said mothers who consume beverages such as coffee or tea are more likely to have premature babies and experience weight loss as a result.
Though most doctors allow at least one cup of coffee or tea during pregnancy, those guidelines could change due to the new research.
