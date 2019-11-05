Health officials issue alert after ShopRite worker in New Jersey contracts Hepatitis A

SOMERVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey Health Department issued an alert after a case of Hepatitis A was confirmed in a supermarket worker in Somerset County.The worker is a food handler at a ShopRite on Davenport Street in Somerville.Health officials are working to notify people who shop at the store. The person worked during the time when they were able to spread the virus to others, also known as the infectious period, from Oct.13 to 30, 2019.The health department recommends that anyone who thinks they may have been exposed should contact a health care professional immediately, and any items purchased from the in-store deli during that time should be thrown away.Anyone who ate items purchased there during that time and who was not previously vaccinated against Hepatitis A was advised to get the Hepatitis A vaccine.Hepatitis A is usually transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water. Most adults with hepatitis A have symptoms, including fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice, which usually resolve within two months of infection; most children less than 6 years of age do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection.----------