An international traveler with a confirmed case of the measles visited several areas in New York and New Jersey counties, and health officials are warning that others may have been exposed to the disease.Anyone who visited the following locations in Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York or Bergen County in New Jersey may have been exposed to measles:-- October 4 between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-- October 4 between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.-- October 5 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.-- October 5 between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.-- October 5 between 6:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.-- October 6 between 9:00 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.-- October 7 between 1:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.-- October 8 between 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.-- October 11 between 3:45 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose, and they could appear 10 to 12 days after exposure.The virus can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.To prevent the spread of illness, the Department is advising individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care.----------