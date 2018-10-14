NEW YORK --An international traveler with a confirmed case of the measles visited several areas in New York and New Jersey counties, and health officials are warning that others may have been exposed to the disease.
Anyone who visited the following locations in Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York or Bergen County in New Jersey may have been exposed to measles:
Congregation Bais Elazer, 26 Voyager Court, Monsey, New York
-- October 4 between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
Mia's Reflexology, 191 South Main Street, New City, New York
-- October 4 between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
Lifetime Gym, 10 Van Riper Road, Montvale, New Jersey
-- October 5 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
Wesley Kosher, 455 Route 306, Monsey, New York
-- October 5 between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Congregation Borov, 2 Parker Road, Monsey, New York
-- October 5 between 6:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
-- October 6 between 9:00 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.
Costco, 50 Overlook Blvd., Nanuet, New York
-- October 7 between 1:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Care 365, 1 Main Street, Monsey, New York
-- October 8 between 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.
Westchester Medical Center Emergency Room, 100 Woods Road, Valhalla, New York
-- October 11 between 3:45 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.
RELATED: What to know about measles symptoms, vaccine and treatment
Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose, and they could appear 10 to 12 days after exposure.
The virus can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.
To prevent the spread of illness, the Department is advising individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts