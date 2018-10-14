MEASLES

Health Alert: Traveler infected with measles visited NY, NJ counties

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
An international traveler with a confirmed case of the measles visited several areas in New York and New Jersey counties, and health officials are warning that others may have been exposed to the disease.

Anyone who visited the following locations in Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York or Bergen County in New Jersey may have been exposed to measles:

Congregation Bais Elazer, 26 Voyager Court, Monsey, New York
-- October 4 between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Mia's Reflexology, 191 South Main Street, New City, New York
-- October 4 between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Lifetime Gym, 10 Van Riper Road, Montvale, New Jersey
-- October 5 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Wesley Kosher, 455 Route 306, Monsey, New York
-- October 5 between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Congregation Borov, 2 Parker Road, Monsey, New York
-- October 5 between 6:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
-- October 6 between 9:00 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

Costco, 50 Overlook Blvd., Nanuet, New York
-- October 7 between 1:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Care 365, 1 Main Street, Monsey, New York
-- October 8 between 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

Westchester Medical Center Emergency Room, 100 Woods Road, Valhalla, New York
-- October 11 between 3:45 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

RELATED: What to know about measles symptoms, vaccine and treatment

Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose, and they could appear 10 to 12 days after exposure.

The virus can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

To prevent the spread of illness, the Department is advising individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmeaslesRockland CountyWestchester CountyBergen CountyNew YorkNew Jersey
MEASLES
NY, NJ officials warn of possible measles exposure
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
Measles cases reported in 21 states, including NY, NJ, CT
NY, NJ officials warn of possible measles exposure
More measles
HEALTH & FITNESS
Health officials urge flu shots ahead of flu season
Free water filters for Newark residents with lead lines
C-section rates in US doubled from 15 years ago
Mold discovered in dorms of Long Island college campus
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Pickpocketers target NYC subway, bus riders
Man accused of following, flashing woman on Long Island
Teen randomly punched in face while leaving Brooklyn deli
Schumer: Feds haven't done enough to investigate limo safety
Funeral held for 4 sisters killed in upstate limo crash
Man charged with fatal Orange County stabbing
1 dead, 2 missing after plane crashes in water off LI coast
3 arrested after fight following NYC Republican club event
Show More
Saudis reject threats as stocks plunge after Trump comments
Man slashed in face on Manhattan street
VIDEO: Uber driver tackled outside company headquarters
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog
Man wanted for exposing himself to 2 teens in Brooklyn
More News