FLU

Health officials confirm Elizabeth student was third child to die of flu in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Derick Waller has the latest on an Elizabeth school reopening after a child dies possibly from the flu.

Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --
The New Jersey Health Department confirmed Wednesday that the death of a young girl was the result of the flu.

Daniela Genaro attended Nicholas LaCorte - Peterstown School No. 3 in Elizabeth.

She died after coming down with the flu, making it the third pediatric flu-related death in New Jersey during the current season.

Grief counselors were available Tuesday at the school.

A GoFundMe page in one day raised the money that her family asked for, for their child's funeral.

A wave of agony has consumed the Genaro family following the tragic loss of their precious little girl Daniela.

"She loved to play, do her homework. She was a playful little girl who was calm," said the girl's uncle Carlos Romero through a translator.

Elizabeth Schools Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer said in a note to parents on Sunday, "It is with great sadness that I must report to you that the Elizabeth School District has lost one of its own."

Just last week, 6-year-old Nevaeh Hernandez lost her life after getting the flu, and getting the flu shot.

Meanwhile, parents are concerned about the cleanliness of the classrooms. The superintendent claims they have been disinfecting the schools, especially touch points like door knobs and desk tops.
A 6-year-old girl also died this weekend in Norwalk, Connecticut, of flu-related symptoms. She attended Columbus Magnet School.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 84 children in the United States have died of the virus this flu season.

"The entire family is united, very sad and mourning," said Romero.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu deathhealthElizabethUnion County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
School officials: Third child in NJ dies after coming down with the flu
6-year-old CT girl dies of flu-related complications
FLU
Earn $3,500 to stay at this hotel with a catch: be exposed to the flu
Veterinarians warn dog flu spreading in New York City
Health officials: Flu no longer prevalent in New York
Yankees place CC Sabathia (hip), Brandon Drury (migranes) on DL
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News