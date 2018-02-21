ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --The New Jersey Health Department confirmed Wednesday that the death of a young girl was the result of the flu.
Daniela Genaro attended Nicholas LaCorte - Peterstown School No. 3 in Elizabeth.
She died after coming down with the flu, making it the third pediatric flu-related death in New Jersey during the current season.
Grief counselors were available Tuesday at the school.
A GoFundMe page in one day raised the money that her family asked for, for their child's funeral.
A wave of agony has consumed the Genaro family following the tragic loss of their precious little girl Daniela.
"She loved to play, do her homework. She was a playful little girl who was calm," said the girl's uncle Carlos Romero through a translator.
Elizabeth Schools Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer said in a note to parents on Sunday, "It is with great sadness that I must report to you that the Elizabeth School District has lost one of its own."
Just last week, 6-year-old Nevaeh Hernandez lost her life after getting the flu, and getting the flu shot.
Meanwhile, parents are concerned about the cleanliness of the classrooms. The superintendent claims they have been disinfecting the schools, especially touch points like door knobs and desk tops.
A 6-year-old girl also died this weekend in Norwalk, Connecticut, of flu-related symptoms. She attended Columbus Magnet School.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 84 children in the United States have died of the virus this flu season.
"The entire family is united, very sad and mourning," said Romero.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts