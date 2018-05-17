HEALTH & FITNESS

Health officials: Influenza no longer prevalent in New York

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
One of the worst flu seasons in years is finally winding down.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker says that for the first time since December 13th, the flu is no longer deemed an ongoing threat in New York State.

Cases peaked in mid-February when there were more than 18,000 confirmed cases reported in just one week.

Those numbers had fallen to below 460 as of last week.

The flu was blamed for six pediatric deaths statewide this season.

Overall, 128,000 lab-confirmed flu cases have been reported, with more than 23,000 people being hospitalized.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthflumedicalflu seasonNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News