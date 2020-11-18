Help 100 former foster children enjoy a Thanksgiving meal during this difficult year

New York -- The COVID-19 pandemic has not only impacted many people's jobs and education, but also changed the lives of many young adults who aged out of foster care and feel isolated without family and friends.
During this Thanksgiving season, ABC7NY has partnered with One Simple Wish and City Living to raise over $10,000 for 100 former foster kids, so they can enjoy a Thanksgiving feast too.
One Simple Wish is a national nonprofit dedicated to spreading love, hope and joy to those impacted by foster care. City Living is a One Simple Wish Community Partner that serves approximately 100 young people who have aged out of foster care.
