coronavirus new york city

Tiempo: Helping immigrant communities hardest hit by COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, a call for federal funding to help immigrant communities hardest hit by the coronavirus in our area.

We have learned more about the hardest hit areas by the virus and several of those neighborhoods where so many Latino immigrant families live.

In Corona Queens, it seems like everyone knows someone who died from the virus.

The economic toll is taken is unimaginable.

'Make the Road New York,' a community-based organization that we've had on Tiempo many times, has lost 67 members to the virus since the pandemic began.

They want state and city leaders to act on a proposed $3.5 billion workers fund that would help so many families in dire need of financial help.

We spoke to Javier Valdes, co-executive director of 'Make the Road New York.'

Plus, a Dominican artist has a unique approach to help us all get through the pandemic.

He painted a gigantic mural of an "enfermera con rolos' -- a nurse with hair rollers on the wall of a hospital in Manhattan.

It's a tribute to the healthcare workers on the frontlines.

He's also made t-shirts with the image and he donates 30-percent of the proceeds to the COVID-19 emergency relief fund, which supports health care workers, local businesses and displaced hourly workers.

Plus, "lucha vs el virus"... It's a PSA campaign to help underscore the importance of wearing masks while cities and states are re-opening.

The campaign uses the "lucha libra" Mexican wrestling world to convey the message: "the one who takes off the mask loses the fight."

They've also designed mask filters for social media to encourage social networks to stay in the fight.

Segment 1 is above.

Segment 2:
EMBED More News Videos

'Make the Road New York' wants leaders to act on a proposed $3.5 billion workers fund



Segment 3:
EMBED More News Videos

The mural features a nurse with hair rollers on the wall of a hospital in Manhattan



Segment 4:
EMBED More News Videos

The campaign uses the "lucha libra" Mexican wrestling world to convey the message



Watch Tiempo with Joe Torres on Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on ABC 7!

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthtiempohospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Up Close: The road to reopening
Mayor urges protesters to remain peaceful, socially distant
Some non-essential NYC businesses defying state shutdown order
Coronavirus: Families can't afford burials for their loved ones
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No curfew planned in NYC after protests turn violent again
Mayor orders review after NYPD vehicle drives into group of protesters
More than 100 arrested in Brooklyn protests for George Floyd
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
Mother, 2 children found dead in Queens; police investigating
NY deaths drop below 60; key indicators down
Coronavirus cases in NJ continue downward trend
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and pleasant
SpaceX Dragon capsule docks with International Space Station
1,600 arrested in 17 US cities as George Floyd protests continue
Powerful photos show clashes with police, George Floyd protestors
Family members of George Floyd speak out after protests
More TOP STORIES News