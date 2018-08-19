BEACHES

Beaches in Nassau County close after needles, syringes washed ashore

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on the Nassau County beach closures.

By Eyewitness News
EAST ATLANTIC BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --
Several beaches on the South Shore of Long Island will be closed after hypodermic needles and other medical waste washed ashore.

A total of three dozen hypodermic needles have been found on the shoreline in the last two days.

The discovery began Saturday when a lifeguard found a needle in a Gatorade bottle at East Atlantic Beach and the beach was closed More needles were found on Lido Beach.

"The health and safety of our beachgoers and staff is of paramount concern, so we want to be absolutely sure that wherever this medical waste came from, it's not still lingering to wash up again with the next tide," said Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen. "It is imperative for all of our residents that if you see something, say something."

So far, there is no word on where the medical waste came from or when the beaches will reopen.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbeachesEast Atlantic BeachNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BEACHES
Beachgoers back in water as NJ swimming ban lifted
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Swimmers, surfers flee water as shark devours seal
Man leaves home for 1st time in 20 years to see beach
More beaches
HEALTH & FITNESS
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
Suffolk County bans sale of 'Dragon's Breath' liquid nitrogen snack
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
NYPD: Off-duty officer shoots man in wheelchair who fired gun
Robbery suspect dies after falling onto third rail in Brooklyn
MetLife concert temporarily evacuated due to strong storms
Wake for 7-month-old baby found dead in the East River
Man killed by lightning while standing under tree at LI park
Man rescued from base of waterfall after trying to retrieve cellphone
ICE detains father headed to hospital with his pregnant wife
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
Show More
At least 14 fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys concert
2 found unconscious due to carbon monoxide poisoning at NJ market
WATCH: Seemingly brazen drug deal on back of NYPD patrol car
Father swept downstream while trying to save missing son in river
NYPD officer tackles swarm of bees on fire hydrant
More News