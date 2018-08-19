Several beaches on the South Shore of Long Island will be closed after hypodermic needles and other medical waste washed ashore.A total of three dozen hypodermic needles have been found on the shoreline in the last two days.The discovery began Saturday when a lifeguard found a needle in a Gatorade bottle at East Atlantic Beach and the beach was closed More needles were found on Lido Beach."The health and safety of our beachgoers and staff is of paramount concern, so we want to be absolutely sure that wherever this medical waste came from, it's not still lingering to wash up again with the next tide," said Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen. "It is imperative for all of our residents that if you see something, say something."So far, there is no word on where the medical waste came from or when the beaches will reopen.----------