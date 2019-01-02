Here are New Rochelle's top 3 fitness spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness spots around New Rochelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're looking for a place to get fit.
1. Crossfit POP
Photo: lala b./Yelp
Topping the list is Crossfit POP. Located at 580 North Ave., the gym and personal training spot is the highest rated fitness spot in New Rochelle, boasting five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp.
Tina C. wrote, "The owners and head coach are extremely knowledgeable and welcoming. No matter what shape you're in, they welcome you to challenge yourself in a very upbeat and supportive workout. They stay with you every step of the workout to ensure that your form is correct to eliminate the chance of any injury."
2. The Rock Club
Photo: The Rock Club/Yelp
Next up is The Rock Club, situated at 130 Rhodes St. With 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, the climbing spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Yelper Arnold M. wrote, "Fantastic venue to climb at. They cater to beginners all the way up to seriously competitive climbers. It is always a beehive of activity here, but the front desk is friendly and helpful."
3. Westchester Yoga Arts
Photo: Westchester yoga arts/Yelp
Westchester Yoga Arts, located at 49 Lawton St., Floor 2, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dance studio and yoga spot 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews.
Laura L. said, "Best yoga studio in the area! They offer Zumba and belly dance classes too, so you'll never find a mundane routine here! I truly enjoy every session at this place, and I am thrilled to be a member."