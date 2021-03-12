coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Here's how NJ families will benefit from the COVID relief bill

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- We now know how New Jersey will benefit from the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief bill that was signed into law by President Joe Biden Thursday.

More than $10.2 billion is heading to New Jersey to help the state comeback financially after a year of battling the coronavirus.

Gov. Phil Murphy was joined by Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker in Elizabeth Friday morning to discuss how billions in federal funding are being allocated to the state.

"I commit to you today that New Jersey will be the number one state to recover from the pandemic," Murphy said.

In particular, Union County is set to receive $129.23 million including $92 million for municipalities with $39 million of that going to the city of Elizabeth.

"This money assures us that we can maintain proper police, fire and EMS protection as well as maintains our public health nurses that have so far given out over 12,000 vaccines," Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage said.

The COVID relief will help state and local communities not only combat the coronavirus pandemic but will also help New Jersey families recover from the devastating economic impact the crisis has caused.

"A family of four in New Jersey with two children will see, at a minimum, a minimum from this bill, $8,200 to their families," Sen. Cory Booker said.

The package does include money to continue with vaccine programs and Booker pushed to set aside money for children living in poverty.

"we are still going through the valley of the shadow of death. That's why this is a triumphant day. We faced many defeats, but we are not defeated," Booker said.

So far over 2.8 million New Jersey residents have been immunized against COVID-19 at least once.

7 ON YOUR SIDE: Tips for planning your summer vacation travel
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda has tips for summer travel with 7 On Your Side.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseystimulus fundscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Vaccine Updates: Novavax nears end of U.S. trial
COVID Vaccine Updates: Moderna testing boosters against variants
'Angels' use free time to book vaccine appointments for teachers
COVID Vaccine Updates: 10% of Americans have received both shots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: 'I did not do what is alleged, period'
NY preparing for 15 million adults to be eligible for COVID shot May 1
'April Fool's joke': Mayor blasts end of NY domestic travel quarantine
The old New York is gone: Here's what NYC will look like next
Maskless, boozing passenger on JFK flight faces $14,500 fine
Man sues Hertz over receipt that cleared him of murder
Death of woman found in trunk of car ruled homicide
Show More
2 sanitation workers brutally attacked by group in NYC
George Floyd's family settles for $27M over his death
Netflix may crack down on password sharing
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Broadway reunites for pop-up performance 1 year after shutdown
More TOP STORIES News