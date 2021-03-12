coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Here's how NJ families will benefit from the COVID relief bill

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- We now know how New Jersey will benefit from the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief bill that was signed into law by President Joe Biden Thursday.

Gov. Phil Murphy was joined by Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker in Elizabeth Friday morning to discuss how billions in federal funding are being allocated to the state.

The COVID relief will help state and local communities not only combat the coronavirus pandemic but will also help New Jersey families recover from the devastating economic impact the crisis has caused.

"A family of four in New Jersey with two children will see, at a minimum, a minimum from this bill, $8,200 to their families," Sen. Cory Booker said.

President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law Thursday.

The legislation received no support from Republicans in the House or the Senate.

7 ON YOUR SIDE: Tips for planning your summer vacation travel
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda has tips for summer travel with 7 On Your Side.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseystimulus fundscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
WATCH LIVE: Cuomo holds COVID briefing amid calls to resign
COVID Vaccine Updates: Moderna testing boosters against variants
'Angels' use free time to book vaccine appointments for teachers
COVID Vaccine Updates: 10% of Americans have received both shots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Cuomo holds COVID briefing amid calls to resign
AOC, Nadler, others in NY delegation call on Cuomo to resign
Mayor calls ending NY domestic travel quarantine 'April Fool's joke'
2 sanitation workers brutally attacked by group in NYC
The old New York is gone: Here's what NYC will look like next
Netflix may crack down on password sharing
1 dead in tractor trailer crash on NY State Thruway
Show More
Broadway reunites for pop-up performance 1 year after shutdown
Woman convicted in death of anti-MS-13 activist free on bail
Man sues Hertz over receipt that cleared him of murder
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Georgetown Law professor fired after comments about Black students on Zoom
More TOP STORIES News