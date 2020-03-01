Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Here's what pregnant women should know about the illness

SAN FRANCISCO -- Some expectant mothers are wondering if they should be any more concerned about coronavirus than the general public.

ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz consulted Dr. Roxanna Irani from UCSF. She's a maternal-fetal medicine specialist who says she's been getting a lot of calls about this.

RELATED: What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

"There have now been some small reported case series published out of China of pregnant women affected by CoV. And while there are still no strict domestic travel restrictions, we are recommending avoiding all discretionary travel and limiting contact with large crowds in public. All pregnant women should discuss travel with their OB provider before taking a trip."

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Irani encourages any pregnant woman who thinks she may have the flu or who has been exposed to coronavirus to call their OB immediately, so they can get help with the next steps.



Dr. Irani encourages any pregnant woman who thinks she may have the flu or who has been exposed to coronavirus to call their OB immediately, so they can get help with the next steps.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak: Doctor talks global spread of China virus, symptoms of infection, how to stay healthy

Regarding travel, as it relates to coronavirus, Dr. Irani says there are no current domestic travel restrictions. However, if you're pregnant and hoping to travel to China, she says it's best to reschedule that trip until the virus has been contained. The State Department recently issued a "do not travel" warning to China also saying US citizens currently in China should consider leaving.'''

In fact, she recommends avoiding all non-essential travel:
EMBED More News Videos

If you're pregnant and hoping to travel to China, she says it's best to reschedule that trip until the virus has been contained.



See more stories related to coronavirus here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocdcillnesscoronaviruspregnancyviruspregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Schools closed after Westchester coronavirus diagnosis
Positive case of coronavirus in Westchester, 1st community spread
Archdiocese of Newark issues guidance to priests as coronavirus spreads
Sellers accused of price gouging amid sanitizer shortage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positive case of coronavirus in Westchester, 1st community spread
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
AccuWeather: Sunshine and breezy
Man with BB gun on rooftop apparently YouTuber making movie: NYPD
Video captures troopers pull man from burning tractor-trailer
MTA bus driver accused of spitting on passenger in NYC speaks out
Schools closed after Westchester coronavirus diagnosis
Show More
Congregants self-quarantine, Temple suspends services over coronavirus case
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
MTA disinfecting entire system amid coronavirus outbreak
NJ Transit taking measures against coronavirus
Archdiocese of Newark issues guidance to priests as coronavirus spreads
More TOP STORIES News