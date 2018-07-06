HIDDEN HEROES

Hidden Heroes: Custodian gets life-saving kidney donation from new co-worker

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson reports on a custodian's life-saving gift from a co-worker who he barely knew.

By
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
A custodian in Lower Manhattan who was dying and in desperate need of a kidney received a life-saving gift from a co-worker who he barely knew.

Back in October, 60-year-old Ric Couchman -- on the job just about two weeks at Brookfield Place in Lower Manhattan -- noticed that something seemed wrong with his fellow custodian Terron Hardy.

"He seemed beaten down," Couchman said.

Hardy admitted he had battled serious kidney problems for nearly a decade and had been undergoing grueling rounds of dialysis for years. Now, he desperately needed a new kidney to stay alive.

"The way I felt, I knew I was going to die," he said. "Soon."

Inspired by the plight of a man he hardly knew, Couchman probed Hardy for information and secretly began a series of tests to see if he could be the one to donate a kidney.

"I've always been taught that if you have two of something and someone is in need, you give it to them," he said.

It turned out he was a perfect match, something Couchman didn't even reveal to Hardy until months later, in January.

"I thought he was an angel from heaven," Hardy said.

Both men went under the knife in late February, and the surgery was a total success. Now, the 43-year-old Hardy, a married father of two, is off dialysis and says he feels like a new man with a new lease on life.

"The way everything happened, it was a true miracle," he said. "I truly believe that."
Couchman vividly remembers the moment when the two men saw each other back at work after the surgery, that moment he realized the significance of what he had done.

"I saw this smile on his face," he said. "And there was a warmth about it. His face was glowing, so to speak."

Sometimes a guardian angel can be a stranger whose work locker just happens to be nearby.

"He did save my life," Hardy said. "He did save my life."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthkidney transplantorgan donationshidden heroesNew York CityLower ManhattanManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIDDEN HEROES
Watch Hidden Heroes here on abc7NY.com
Hidden Heroes: Nominate Someone Now!
Woman helps Bronx residents attain healthy lifestyle
Entrepreneur creates fashion line designed for the disabled
More hidden heroes
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News