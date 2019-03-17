Health & Fitness

Snooze button is more harmful than helpful, doctors say

EMBED <>More Videos

Doctors say snooze button does more harm than good: as seen on Action News at 9 a.m., March 17, 2019

It appears that hitting that snooze button on your alarm clock to get an extra five to ten minutes of sleep may not be doing your body any good.

Sleep experts say it disrupts the late stage REM sleep, which causes a "fight or flight response" in the body.

And, that increases your blood pressure and heartbeat.

Doctors say if you find yourself hitting snooze a lot, it is time to take a look at your sleep habits.

"Just make sure you are getting seven to eight hours of sufficient sleep and good quality sleep," said Dr. Reena Mehra of the Cleveland Clinic.

If you feel the need to hit snooze again and again, it is an indicator that you are either not getting enough quality sleep or you may have an underlying sleep disorder.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessalarm clocksleep
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother drops baby from balcony of burning LI apartment building
Man in custody for death of Gambino crime family boss
Sen. Gillibrand makes official announcement of 2020 run
Police: Father arrested after child wanders onto LIRR tracks
Powerball jackpot soars to $550 million for next drawing
Casino robbery suspect dies after shootout with police
LI man charged with assaulting parents, starting fire
Show More
Thousands of runners compete in the United Airlines NYC Half
Joe Biden's verbal slip about campaign draws Democrats' cheers
6-year-old girl rescued from fast-moving Newark fire
Shake Shack testing out four-day workweek
LI brewery creates beer using yeast from 1800s shipwreck
More TOP STORIES News