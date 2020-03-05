Coronavirus Update: Hoboken, Jersey City report 1st cases, Bergen County schools close

BREAKING: I’m declaring a State of Emergency for New Jersey amid an outbreak of #COVID19.



We've been ahead of the curve in terms of our preparations, and this declaration will help keep us there.