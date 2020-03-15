Coronavirus

Coronavirus New Jersey: Hoboken to impose citywide curfew amid COVID-19 pandemic

HOBOKEN , New Jersey -- Hours after announcing that gyms, health clubs, day cares and movie theaters would join the list of closures in Hoboken, Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla announced the forthcoming curfew and additional restrictions.

The citywide curfew that begins Monday will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and requires all residents to remain in their homes, barring emergencies. People who are required to report to work are exempted, the statement released late Saturday said.

To further limit gatherings, the city's Office of Emergency Management will not permit restaurants and bars to serve food within their premises. Bars that don't serve food will be shut down, effective Sunday at 11 a.m. Any establishment that serves food will be allowed to conduct takeout and delivery service.

Bhalla said that, as he was writing the statement, he received a call from the city's police chief notifying him of a bar fight in downtown Hoboken. One person fell in and out of consciousness and police waited more than 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive because of the number of service calls emergency services have received.

He said the incident illustrated how bar operations "can trigger calls for service that are delayed in part because of this public health crisis."

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Latest Coronavirus News Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City

Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases

Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshobokenhudson countycoronaviruscurfew
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 screenings force hundreds to wait hours at airport
Coronavirus toll mounts as second person dies from COVID-19 in NY
Coronavirus: 2nd death reported in NJ, Teaneck asked to self-quarantine
Broadway goes dark but stars are letting high schoolers shine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus toll mounts as second person dies from COVID-19 in NY
Coronavirus: 2nd death reported in NJ, Teaneck asked to self-quarantine
Coronavirus deaths: 2 people die of COVID-19 in New York state
Trump doctor says president has tested negative for COVID-19
US to restrict travel to UK, Ireland amid COVID-19 crisis
13-year-old arrested in NYC coronavirus hate crime assault
Nassau County COVID-19 cases soar to 70; Jones Beach test site eyed
Show More
Woman killed during argument with boyfriend in NYC
COVID-19 screenings force hundreds to wait hours at airport
Man fatally shot in head in apparent NYC road rage incident
Trump's doctor says president has tested negative for novel coronavirus
9 additional positive COVID-19 cases in CT, bringing total to 20
More TOP STORIES News