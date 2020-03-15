Coronavirus New Jersey: Hoboken to impose citywide curfew amid COVID-19 pandemic

HOBOKEN , New Jersey -- Hours after announcing that gyms, health clubs, day cares and movie theaters would join the list of closures in Hoboken, Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla announced the forthcoming curfew and additional restrictions.The citywide curfew that begins Monday will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and requires all residents to remain in their homes, barring emergencies. People who are required to report to work are exempted, the statement released late Saturday said.To further limit gatherings, the city's Office of Emergency Management will not permit restaurants and bars to serve food within their premises. Bars that don't serve food will be shut down, effective Sunday at 11 a.m. Any establishment that serves food will be allowed to conduct takeout and delivery service.Bhalla said that, as he was writing the statement, he received a call from the city's police chief notifying him of a bar fight in downtown Hoboken. One person fell in and out of consciousness and police waited more than 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive because of the number of service calls emergency services have received.He said the incident illustrated how bar operations "can trigger calls for service that are delayed in part because of this public health crisis."