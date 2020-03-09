Health & Fitness

Hofstra University cancels in-person classes for a week

LONG ISLAND -- In an abundance of caution, Hofstra University is canceling in-person classes, including law and medicine, for the upcoming week, beginning on Monday 3/9.

A student contacted the Student Health and Counseling Center reporting flu-like symptoms, after attending a conference where an attendee has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The student is being tested and is in isolation, officials said.

There are six new cases reported in Nassau County, for a total of 17.

In Suffolk County, one patient is in isolation at the hospital. Condition is improving. He is at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. It's suspected he is a "community spread" patient.

35 individuals being monitored under voluntary home isolation. 22 students are in isolation at Stony Brook Southampton campus. They came from studying abroad. They will be in Isolation for 12 more days. Students were screened. None is symptomatic.

18 people have been tested throughout the county for coronavirus.

