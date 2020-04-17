coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Horns and applause for Bellevue Hospital workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There was a huge round of applause and a sound of the horn for workers at Bellevue Hospital.

The FDNY led the effort as it does every night at a different hospital throughout New York City.

People who live nearby emerged from their balconies and showed their appreciation as well.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Calls for plasma donations for MTA conductor battling COVID-19
NYPD personnel directed to wear black mourning bands
Mayor warns NYC needs fed help to meet basic needs
3 new COVID-19 testing sites open in NYC neighborhoods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY face covering rule goes into effect tonight
Families desperate for answers after dozens die in NYC nursing home
New Yorkers must cover their faces starting today
AccuWeather: Cool trend continues Friday
3 new COVID-19 testing sites open in NYC neighborhoods
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
'Totally terrifying:' Man describes month-long battle with coronavirus
Show More
Nursing students walk out of last clinical to applause
Union City police detective dies from COVID-19
NYPD personnel directed to wear black mourning bands
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
Broadway streaming service launching in May
More TOP STORIES News