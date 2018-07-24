HEALTH & FITNESS

Memphis teen had to have gallbladder removed, Hot Cheetos may be to blame

EMBED </>More Videos

A teen in Memphis had to have her gallbladder removed -- and her doctor says Hot Cheetos may be to blame. (A bag of Hot Cheetos is seen in a file photo.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --
A teen in Memphis had to have her gallbladder removed and Hot Cheetos may be to blame.

Rene Craighead, 17, estimates she was eating about four bags a day of different spicy flavored chips

She apparently developed a pain in her stomach, went to the hospital and had to have her gallbladder removed.

Her doctor believes the hot chips could be partly to blame.

Frito-Lay and Takis both released separate statements reassuring their chips are safe to eat but added they should be enjoyed in moderation.

