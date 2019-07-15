Health & Fitness

Hot coffee or iced? Study says higher temp provides more health benefits

Bummer news for people who like to cool down with a cold brew.

A new study reveals hot coffee has 50% more antioxidants.

A Cleveland Clinic doctor points out that most of coffee's benefits you hear about come from antioxidants.

He says it's healthier to brew your coffee hot and then pour it over ice.

Cream, sugar and syrups also wipe out health benefits in a hurry.

The doctor says black coffee is best - and also better for your finances, which can help with stress levels.
