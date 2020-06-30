Coronavirus News: How college students can qualify for stimulus money

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Most college students didn't qualify for the $1,200 stimulus checks from the government, but that relief package did include billions of dollars earmarked to them -- and most students and parents have no idea.Home since spring break, college student Danyelle Barnum already paid for room and board for the semester. Plus she had to replace clothes, books and getting her belongings from Delaware back to Newark.As part of the CARES Act, colleges and universities across the nation received $14 billion in federal funds.Roughly half is supposed to go directly to students like Barnum."It's really for students who have incurred expenses related to COVID," said Charlie Javice.Javice's online tool, WithFrank.org, is busy helping thousands of applicants unlock the money to cover rent, food, transportation, medical bills and coursework needs like laptops, internet and books."The other option is that you or your parents lost their jobs had hours cut back or some change in financial situation to warrant needing more money," Javice said.Barnum didn't know she could appeal and document her additional expenses. The grants awarded are between $500 and $5,000. They are need-based and are awarded on a first-come first-served basis."Some school got $60 to $100 million and they haven't sent it out yet because students haven't requested it," says Javice.So how can you access this money? You need to request it through your school -- eligibility requirements include filing a FAFSA. If you want money for this past school year, the deadline is June 30.If approved, funds will arrive in two to 14 days.