PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- This year's virtual 'Teal Walk - Run' for ovarian cancer can be done anywhere - from your treadmill to a local park until May 16.Organizers have also set up a selfie window art installation in Prospect Park where participants can snap a picture to post on social media and spread awareness.You can also pick up some Mother's Day gifts in teal to get educated on the disease. CLICK HERE for more on how to register.