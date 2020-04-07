Coronavirus News: Huntington Hospital postpartum mothers, babies to be moved to center in Bay Shore

Hospital officials say their labor and delivery service will still be fully functional, but new mothers will only be allowed to be accompanied by one person during labor.
After bonding with the baby, mother and babies will be taken to Northwell Postpartum Center in Bay Shore.
While at the center, fathers or significant others will not be allowed to visit the mother and baby.
