Reopen NY: Gov. Cuomo says he will not cancel Halloween trick-or-treating in New York state

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will not cancel Halloween trick-or-treating in New York state, mirroring a similar promise from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy last week.

Cuomo said he will give parents "my advice and guidance," but then it will be up to them to decide if children go trick-or-treating.

"I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door-to-door," Cuomo said during a phone interview with News 12 Long Island. "I don't think that's appropriate. You have neighbors. If you want to go knock on your neighbors door, God bless you.

The governor added he's not going to tell residents not to go trick-or-treating.

"If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I'm not going to tell you, you can't take your child through the neighborhood," he said. "I'm not going to do that. I'm going to give you my advice and guidance, and then you will make the decision what you will do that night."

Cuomo also announced concert venues like Madison Square Garden and comedy clubs are still too dangerous to reopen.

"I am not in this job to cause people pain, so help me God, I want to say yes to everything," he said. "I want to see jobs and economy come back...We are not out of the woods. Everyone is feeling confident, good. Cocky is not good, and we are still in this."

Cuomo says it's important to see what happens with colleges and kids being back at school, and with numbers already going up, it's important to keep an eye on everything before reopening more things he believes are not "essential."

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.





