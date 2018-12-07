NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --On this episode of Glam Lab, I learn a very important lesson... don't get a facial before you research it!
The consequences could include an allergic reaction of red bumps spreading all over your face.
As someone who has an extremely long list of allergies, I should always be more cautious. To be honest, I can't believe this hasn't happened yet considering all the treatments I try!
I checked out the Ice Facial at Paul Labrecque Salon & Spa. The facial has been dubbed one of the best in the world. It can tighten pores, reduce puffiness, increase circulation and more without any heat or extractions.
For this one of kind of facial, they solely use products from a company called Biologique Recherche. These products are so pure and natural they don't even have a scent added to them.
The immediate results were pretty fantastic, I couldn't believe how radiant my skin was. But, 24 hours later, those pesky allergies of mine kicked in.
The team at Paul Labrecque was beyond helpful, sending me a list of all the products used.
Unfortunately, this list is quite long and it would be close to impossible to pin point exactly what gave me the reaction.
If you don't have a ridiculous amount of allergies like me, I highly recommend the treatment. To learn more about it, watch me learn a big beauty lesson in this episode of Glam Lab!
Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!