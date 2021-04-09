coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Coney Island's iconic parks welcome back visitors - with restrictions

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Coney Island amusement parks reopen

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- After an 18-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Coney Island amusement parks -- including the iconic Luna Park and Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park -- are welcoming back visitors today.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will be on hand around 11 a.m. to cut the ribbon on Luna Park at Coney Island.

And to kick off the festivities at Luna Park, the traditional egg cream christening of the Coney Island Cyclone will begin at 11 a.m.

The first ride on the Cyclone is being reserved for local hospital workers, and the park is also giving 500 frontline heroes free admission for the day.

Luna Park is also introducing six new attractions for children, ranging from swings and coasters to racing games. The new rides include Circus Candy, Fire Patrol, Rainbowheel, AeroMax, Grand Prix, and Mini Mouse.

If you want to come, you're going to have to make a reservation online.

For now, attendance is limited to just 33% of capacity.

"There's a lot of pent-up demand," said one resident. "People want to get out."

"It's a lot of fun, once the weather changes and the fireworks start, which hopefully they will this year," said another.

"A lot of positive energy," said Alessandro Zamperla President and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc. "Just ready to open the gates and welcome the laughter and the smiles."



At Deno's, the decades-long tradition of the "Blessing of the Rides" ceremony will take place on the boardwalk in front of the park at 10 a.m. followed by a speaking program and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Following the opening ceremony, Deno's will be providing free rides on the Wonder Wheel for 100 frontline workers including EMT, FDNY, NYPD, and staff from Coney Island Hospital.

"We are extremely grateful to finally be given the opportunity to show the public that we can operate our parks safely for guests," park co-owner Dennis Vourderis said.

Starting today the parks will be open weekends until Memorial Day.

Then they will be open seven days a week all summer long at 50% capacity.

Masks must be worn at all times, and the main entrance has changed so park staff can monitor the number of guests coming and going.

RELATED | Coney Island amusement parks set to reopen
And you can't just walk around anymore. You'll have to have a wristband, which you can obtain through an online reservation.

RELATED | NY indoor amusement parks, entertainment centers open again
