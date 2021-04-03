Coronavirus Update New York City: Luna Park to reopen with limited capacity on April 9

On April 9, Luna Park will welcome limited capacity and new COVID safety measures.
The first ride on the Cyclone is being reserved for local hospital workers.
The park is also giving 500 frontline heroes free admission for the day.
Luna Park was closed all of last season due to the pandemic.
