Coronavirus News: ICU nurse from Minnesota heads to NYC to battle COVID-19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio's urgent plea for health care volunteers has been heard and acted on by a nurse from Minnesota.ICU nurse Leona Hernandez will head to the city later this week.The wife and mother of three young children will stock up on protective equipment before leaving and is expected to stay for eight weeks.She could have stayed in Minnesota until the health care need is greater, but felt that where she was needed more is right now in New York."We talked about should I stay in Minnesota until the need is greater, but the one thing that I think pushed me over the edge was the fact that the need is so great in New York," Leona said."We tell them (the kids) that she's a superhero, and they say, 'She's not a real superhero dad!' And I say, 'Yes, she is! She's a super nurse!'" said Tony Hernandez, Leona's husband.Leona's travel, salary and living arrangements are being paid for through the Travel Nursing Program.