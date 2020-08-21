Queens jobs recruitment fair - watch here!

reopen nyc

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- WABC-TV is a proud partner of a "Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair" hosted by Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee.

The seventh installment of the job fair took place on August 26. It's held every third Wednesday to connect Queens job seekers to available employment opportunities.

Participants and viewers heard brief presentations from employers and recruiters seeking to fill hundreds of positions in a variety of service fields including developmental support, transportation, retail, security and more.

Featured employers and recruiters included: The Child Center of New York, Constructive Partnerships Unlimited, the Council for Airport Opportunity, LIFE Camp, Inc., Mercy Home, Metro One Loss Prevention, MetroPlus Health Plan, New York Life, Quality Services for the Autism Community (QSAC), Queens Centers for Progress, the United States Census Bureau, WATCH GUARD 24/7, Workforce1 and the Young Adult Institute (YAI).

You'll find more information and resources by visitiing the Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair website.



