Coronavirus Update New York City: In-person learning resumes at NYC high schools

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Today is the first day back in the classroom for New York City high school students.

At the Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice, students are being greeted by one of the school's founders: Meisha Porter, who is now schools chancellor.

Today's return marks the last phase of reopening for public schools in the city.

About 55,000 students will resume in-person learning at 488 high schools across the five boroughs.

Right now only those who opted in for in-person learning in the fall can return, with a majority of students continuing to learn remotely.

"The real thing I'm looking forward to is when everybody's there," said teacher Ilan Desai-Geller. "I can't say that I don't wish we were back in school, because I do. But I don't think we're in a position where that can be done safely and equitably."



In other school news, officials announced Friday a new opt-in period for NYC school students.

The city will announce a plan soon to allow more students to opt-in to in-person learning starting next week.



The announcement came after the CDC said students only need to be separated by 3 and not 6 feet in the classroom, therefore providing more room for in-person learning.

The United Federation of Teachers is not pleased with the announcement, writing in a statement that it would take guidance from the state, not the mayor.

"This mayor has come out with another proclamation without any plan or authority to proceed. We will wait for New York State to weigh in as we continue to do the real work of keeping our school communities safe and do things properly in these uncertain times," the statement read.

The first opt-in period will be for parents of preschool and elementary students and will start next week.

