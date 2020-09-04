Reopening New Jersey: Indoor dining and movie theaters are back!

Movie theaters are permitted to reopen, and restaurants can seat customers indoors with restrictions.
NEW: Today, I’m signing an Executive Order that will allow indoor dining to resume:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 31, 2020
☑️Effective 6:00 AM on Friday, 9/4
☑️At 25% capacity
☑️With social distancing in place
Our goal is to ensure this step is done properly to prevent the kind of spikes we saw in other states. pic.twitter.com/Ro49WPThBr
At the Malibu Diner in Hoboken, outdoor picnic tables are not going away anytime soon.
But now eating inside the restaurant is also an option.
Governor Phil Murphy announced indoor dining can resume at 25 percent of maximum capacity and social distancing.
In addition, tables have to be six feet apart, and servers and customers have to wear masks.
Long-suffering restaurant owners and managers say they are happy to comply.
"We've been turning things over. We ordered all new silverware, because now we're doing both indoor and outdoor," said Linda Milne, manager of Leo's.
"Everything's got to be sanitized," said waitress Liz Micalizzi. "Waiters and waitresses have to wear our masks. Customers, our guests, are allowed in the restaurant with a mask. Only when they're eating or drinking is that allowed to come off."
RELATED: Cuomo stands firm on NYC indoor dining ban despite lawsuit, opposition
That order on masks does go further than some other places: you have to keep your mask on even after sitting down, and it must stay on until your food arrives.
Meantime, indoor entertainment, including movie theaters, performing arts and concerts, are also allowed to resume in the Garden State, also at 25 percent capacity.
You can sit together if you purchased tickets together.
RELATED: Diner opens to indoor dining in NJ, defying orders
As of Monday, New Jersey had 352 new positive cases, pushing the state's cumulative total to 191,960.
There were eight new confirmed COVID-19 deaths for a total of 14,165 lives lost.
MORE NEWS: Family kicked off flight after 2-year-old daughter refused to wear a mask
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: