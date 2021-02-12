COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus Update New York City: Indoor dining returns with limited capacity and hours

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Indoor dining reopens for restaurants in New York City today, with capacity limited to 25 percent, and all eateries required to close at 10 p.m.

It's been a cold winter for the city's restaurants. And for places like the Kellog Dinner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn it's been particularly tough.

They couldn't set up outdoor dining because of construction, so they have been left with take-out only since indoor dining was closed in mid-December.

And like many restaurants, they have mixed feelings about today's reopening.

The owner says with dining allowed at only 25 percent capacity, her ability to make ends meet is severely restricted.

Further limiting things is the fact that restaurants can only stay open until 10 p.m.

Some are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to allow more hours and capacity.

The governor says there is a unique risk posed by indoor dining, and that risk justifies the restrictions.

But there is a move in the state legislature to limit Cuomo's emergency powers.

Some say the city will lose even more restaurants if something doesn't change soon.

"It's been tough. It's been tough," said Randy Peers of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce. "The bills are not 25%, they're 100%.... If we don't act quickly, we're going to lose our neighborhood restaurants. And New York City is going to look very different this time next year."

"Restaurants are clearly the bellwether of our entire city," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. "And if they're not open, if they're not able to do business, it's going to impact tourism, employment, and the clear ecosystem of our economy."

So when the Kellog Diner reopens to indoor customers today, they can only have 37 people inside because of that 25 percent restriction.

And their usual 24-hour operation will not be full underway due to the 10 p.m. mandated closure.

