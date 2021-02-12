COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus Update New York City: Indoor dining returns with limited capacity, restaurant/bar hours to be extended

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Indoor dining is back in New York City Friday, with capacity limited to 25%, and -- coming Sunday -- extended hours.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that given the continued decline in hospitalization and infection rates throughout New York, closing times for restaurants and bars will be extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide beginning Valentine's Day.

"Our decisions are based on science and data, and we adjust as the virus adjusts," he said. "The infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to significantly decline. Accordingly, we have adjusted with arena and catering hall openings with rigorous testing and limited capacity indoor dining openings in New York City. We will also move the restaurant and bar closing hour from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide on Sunday. We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly. If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy."

It's been a cold winter for the city's restaurants, and for places like the Kellog Dinner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, it's been particularly tough.

They couldn't set up outdoor dining because of construction, so they have been left with take-out only since indoor dining was closed in mid-December. And like many restaurants, they have mixed feelings about the reopening.

The owner says with dining allowed at only 25% capacity, her ability to make ends meet is severely restricted. Some say the city will lose even more restaurants if something doesn't change soon.

"It's been tough, it's been tough," said Randy Peers, of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce. "The bills are not 25%, they're 100%...If we don't act quickly, we're going to lose our neighborhood restaurants. And New York City is going to look very different this time next year."

So when the Kellog Diner reopens to indoor customers, they can only have 37 people inside.

"Restaurants are clearly the bellwether of our entire city," Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said. "And if they're not open, if they're not able to do business, it's going to impact tourism, employment, and the clear ecosystem of our economy."

